WATCH: Axar Patel's magic ball to send back destructive Kyle Mayers

Kyle Mayers, who scored 73 from 38 balls, was beaten by a beauty from Axar Patel, the ball gripped and turned massively to go past Mayers' inside edge and rattle the stumps.

fter a difficult start, Kyle Mayers helped Lucknow Super Giants gather momentum against Delhi Capitals. Chetan Sakariya dismissed opener KL Rahul, dismissing him for the fourth time in his IPL career. Earlier in the game, DC captain David Warner won the toss and chose to bowl.

LSG would like to achieve even better this season under Rahul's guidance. LSG advanced to the Eliminator match in their first IPL season. When it comes to DC, they will be commanded by a new captain. Because Rishabh Pant is absent for the full season owing to injury, Warner will skipper the team in IPL 2023.

DC will be without Rishabh Pant as they kick off their season against LSG on Saturday. LSG, who will be playing at home for the first time, is a similarly troubled team, if not more so, with skipper KL Rahul going through the roughest part of his career and has been on a downhill spiral for quite some time.

Kyle Mayers of Lucknow (LSG) came out at the top with Quinton de Kock missing due to South Africa committments. He blasted a plethora of fours and sixes to get his side back into the game after Delhi dominated the Powerplay. Axar Patel with the ball didn't have a good night after being tonked left, right, and center during Kyle Mayers' insane rampage. However, the left-arm orthodox spinner unleashed a ripper to clean up the southpaw and then allowed only five runs in his last over.

The West Indian scored his first IPL half-century in just 28 balls in his debut IPL game. He hit seven sixes and two fours. After being dropped at 14 by Khaleel Ahmed of Chetan Sakariya he never looked back from there, smashing Axar for back-to-back sixes in one over.

