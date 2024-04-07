WATCH: Fan runs to the ground during Jaipur clash to hug Virat Kohli

There was another incident of security breach during the match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Jaipur.

In the royal battle at Jaipur, Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets to register its fourth win of the season. RCB scored 183/3, thanks to Virat Kohli's 113 and Faf du Plessis' 44. But Kohli's eighth IPL hundred was overshadwed by Jos Buttler's terrific knock of 100* runs off 58 balls in the run-chase.

RCB have now slipped to 8th position in the points table and things are not looking good for them. They have won one and lost four matches, which is the most for any team so far this season. Their middle order struggled to make full use of the decent platform set by their openers and their bowling lacked penetration throughout the innings.

WATCH: Fan runs to the ground to hug Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is known for his massive fan following across the country. The spectators always want to get a glimpse of their icon. An unwanted incident happened during the second innings of the match when Kohli was fielding.

A fan ran to the ground to hug Virat Kohli only to be caught by the security personnel who took him out of the playing field with them, thus reducing any unwanted delay in the match. The video has gone viral on social media. According to the reports, the officers have taken the fan in custody for further investigation.

This is not the first time that a spectator has entered the cricket field to meet Virat Kohli in this manner. A fan had entered the cricket field in the RCB vs PBKS match at Bengaluru as well to hug Virat Kohli. He also tried to touch Kohli's feet but was caught by the security personnel who took him with them.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's 113* came in 72 balls. He hit 12 fours and 4 sixes during his knock. But his knock wasn't enough for RCB as they lost the match with five balls to spare. RCB will now move to Wankhede Stadium to play Mumbai Indians in what is expected to be a spicy encounter. Rajasthan Royals, though, continued its good form and are unbeaten in this season so far.

