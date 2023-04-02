Watch: Mark Wood bowls a brutal bouncer to dismiss Sarfaraz Khan

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are taking on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the third game of IPL 2023. Batting first, LSG scored 193/6 on the back of a scintillating knock by Kyle Mayers. Nicholas Pooran also played a decent knock.

They also started well with the ball, taking three wickets in the first seven overs.

Mark Wood dismisses Sarfaraz Khan with a brutal bouncer:

Mark Wood, who is playing his first game for LSG, is bowling rockets. He dismissed three batters in his first two overs itself. All of them were beaten by his pace.

Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh were sent back on consecutive balls and Sarfaraz Khan didn’t survive for long either.

He bowled a brutal bouncer to dismiss Sarfaraz Khan. That was a 137.4 km/h bouncer into the body. Sarfaraz Khan, who lost his balance due to the length and pace, tries to manoeuvre it over the keeper’s head. But he gave an easy catch to Gowtham, who was fielding at fine leg.



That ball was a treat to watch for any cricket fan around the world. Wood had already troubled Sarfaraz by consistently landing the ball on the shorter length earlier in the over.

This could be a match-defining over. Mark Wood has single-handedly put Lucknow Super Giants in the driver’s seat.

LSG missed his services last year when he was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. But Wood has immediately repaid the faith shown in him by LSG’s team management.

He has the required pace to trouble even the best of the batters in cricket. He can consistently clock 145 km/h, something very few bowlers in the world can do. LSG would want him to remain injury-free and provide useful services to the team throughout the season.