Watch: MS Dhoni's massive six off 141kph delivery in the final over against Gujarat Titans

MS Dhoni gave a strong finish to CSK by scoring 12 runs in the last over.

MS Dhoni turned the clock back and showed his prowess in the slog overs.

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has kicked off with the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first match. Gujarat Titans won the toss and asked MS-led Chennai Super Kings to bat first.

Ruturaj Gaikwad played a magnificent knock of 92 runs with the help of 4 fours and nine sixes. Moeen Ali also batted well for his 23 off 17 deliveries, including four boundaries and one maximum.

MS Dhoni hits a massive six in the last over of the innings:

MS Dhoni is known for his finishing skills. Over the years, he has earned himself the title of ‘finisher’. Today was no different.

He came in to bat after the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja in the 18th over of the innings. In the last over, while facing only his fourth ball of the innings, MS Dhoni hit a huge six off Joshua Little.



Little bowled a back-of-length delivery in the arc, and Dhoni made sure to dispatch it out of the park. It was a pacy 141 km/h delivery by Little, but Dhoni was ready for it. That was a vintage Dhoni shot over the deep square-leg region.

As soon as he hit the shot, the chants of Dhoni got louder in Ahmedabad. The fans have waited for almost a year to see the former Indian captain take the field. And Dhoni made their wait worth it.

This was also MS Dhoni’s 200th six for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. He becomes the first CSK player and the fifth overall to hit 200 sixes for a single team in the league. Chris Gayle (239) has hit the most number of sixes for a team - Royal Challengers Bangalore.

MS Dhoni also hit a four on the next ball over the square leg. He certainly turned the clock back and gave his fans something to cheer about.

He ended the innings with a nice cameo of 14 runs off 7 balls. His cameo helped CSK finish on a decent total of 178/7 in the first match. The fans and team management would want him to remain in good form throughout the season.