WATCH: Pat Cummins, SKY and Hardik Pandya involved in possible chatter around Cummins' cut middle finger

Pat Cummins, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav were involved in a possible discussion regarding Cummins' cut finger after the MI vs SRH match at Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai Indians finally broke its four-match losing streak on Monday (April 6) when they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets. On a pitch which was helpful for the bowlers, MI's bowlers came to the party by restricting a strong Sunrisers batting line-up to 173-8. For SRH, Travis Head slammed 48 runs off 30 balls while Pat Cummins provided a late flourish with a quickfire 35 off 17 balls.

Skipper Hardik Pandya had his best day with the ball in IPL 2024 as he bowled beautifully throughout his spell. Both Hardik Pandya and Piyush Chawla picked up three wickets apience. Chawla got the big wickets of Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, and Abdul Samad.

In reply, Mumbai Indians had a disappointing start as they lost 3 wickets for 31 runs. But Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma held the innings together with a brilliant and unbeaten partnership of 143 runs. Surya went on to smash 102* runs off just 51 balls, a knock which included 12 fours and 6 sixes. Tilak remained unbeaten on 37 off 32 balls and played a perfect foil to Suryakumar Yadav.

WATCH: Cummins, SKY and Hardik Pandya involved in possible chatter around Cummins' cut middle finger

Pat Cummins must be telling about how he lost the top of his middle finger on his dominant right hand when his sister accidentally slammed a door on it. Hardik's reaction 😱 pic.twitter.com/oinHeW99mn — 𝗔𝗱𝗶𝘁𝘆𝗔 (@StarkAditya_) May 7, 2024

After the match, Pat Cummins, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya were involved in a possible discussion regarding Cummins' cut middle finger. MI captain Hardik Pandya was seen asking Cummins about the state of the finger. In reply, Cummins was seen indicating that the finger had been cut accidentally.

Cummins had earlier revealed that he lost the top of his middle finger when he was just three or four years old. His sister accidentally slammed the door on his finger and he lost about half a centimetre off the top of the middle finger.

The shortened finger clearly hasn't had any effect on Cummins's ability as he is one of the best cricketers going around. Even though the middle finger on a fast bowler's bowling hand is crucial when trying to generate out-swing, but Cummins has managed it beautifully throughout his career.

Cummins is having an excellent IPL 2024 so far. He has picked up 13 wickets from 11 matches and his captaincy has been top-notch. Cummins was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping INR 20.5 crore in the IPL 2024 auction. He was immediately made the captain of the team and replaced Aiden Makram from the position.

