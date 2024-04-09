WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja hilariously teases fans by coming out to bat ahead of MS Dhoni

After the dismissal of Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni came out to bat for the first time at Chepauk in IPL 2024.

Chennai Super Kings came back to winning ways on Monday when they thrashed an in-form Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets at Chepauk. The win comes at an important time for the yellow army as they seemed to have lost their way after two successive defeats in their previous games.

CSK's bowlers first restricted KKR to a below par 137-9 on a typically slow Chepauk track. Ravindra Jadeja and Mustafizur Rahman picked up three wickets apiece. CSK started positively in their run-chase and ddin't look out of control at any point. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a steady 58-ball-67 to take his side to a comfortable win with 14 balls to spare.

WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja hilariously teases fans at Chepauk

Jadeja Teasing Fans by coming out to bat ahead of Thala 🤣🤣💛 pic.twitter.com/CAN6H5xgEs — 🎰 (@StanMSD) April 8, 2024

During the second innings of the match, when Shivam Dube was dismissed for a quickfire 28 off just 18 balls, the Chepauk roared as MS Dhoni came out to bat for the first time on this ground in this season. But for a moment, it seemed like it would be Jadeja, who will come out to bat.

A padded-up Ravindra Jadeja walked out of the pavilion with the bat in his hand to tease the crowd. For once, the crowd seemed to be disappointed as they were waiting for Dhoni to come out to bat but Jadeja soon turned back leaving the CSK's dugout in laughter. The crowd breathed a sigh of relief as they waited for this moment since last year.

MS Dhoni finally arrived to bat and he was welcomed by a huge roar from the home crowd. Facing three balls during his knock, Dhoni scored 1 run and remained unbeaten with Ruturaj Gaikwad till the end.

'You just act like you are going:' Tushar Deshpande reveals conversation between Dhoni and Jadeja

We thought it was a Prank by Jadeja but it was a Prank from Thala to Fans. Look How all Teammates enjoying it 😂💛 pic.twitter.com/YrzQbP7WNV — 🎰 (@StanMSD) April 9, 2024

After the match, CSK fast bowler Tushar Deshpande revealed that it was MS Dhoni who told Jadeja to do the prank. Deshpande said, "Dhoni bhai instructed Jaddu bhai, 'I will go for batting but you just act like you are going.'" To this, Ravindra Jadeja replied, "Watching Mahi bhai bat is always worth the price for fans."

Telegram Group Join Now

WATCH: Tushar Deshpande imitates Dwayne Bravo's trademark celebration

CSK now have 3 wins and 2 losses this season and are currently at fourth position in the points table. Ravindra Jadeja, who hilariously teased the crowd, was adjudged Player of the Match for his brilliant 3-18 in the first innings which set up the game for CSK.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.