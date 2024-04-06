Watch: Rohit Sharma imitates former Indian cricketers in hilarious video

Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was spotted playfully mimicking the cricket actions of several celebrated Indian cricketers. In the recent video, Sharma was seen mimicking the cricketers and practicing in the nets for Mumbai Indians upcoming match against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on 7th April.

The clip began with Rohit Sharma acting out the signature style of the master blaster Sachin Tendulkar as he goes for a straight drive, followed by the renowned action of India’s ‘Wall of cricket’ and current head coach Rahul Dravid. While perfectly enacting the preparation and celebration style of the Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, the Indian captain also included the field setting style of his dear friend and aggressive Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

What appears to be Rohit Sharma’s self shot video, the opening batter concluded the clip with the bowling style of the former Mumbai Indians coach and India’s ace pacer Zaheer Khan. Rohit Sharma’s video broke the Internet and instantly went viral amongst the fans as the Indian cricketer was seen having fun in what seemed to be perfect by making styles after a while.

The Indian captain has been widely known for his off the field fun, as he has often been spotted mimicking his team members. Previously before Mumbai Indians match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rohit Sharma was spotted acting Harshit Rana’s flying kiss dismissal to Mayank Agarwal in the practice session before the teams’ clash.

Mumbai Indians in jeopardy under new captain Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians captaincy transition from Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya has not favored the team’s fortunes in the 17th season of the Indian Premier league. After playing three league stage matches in the tournament, Mumbai Indians remains the only team that has failed to register a victory, and stand with zero points on the IPL 2024 points table.

The five time title winners currently stand at the last position on the table with a negative net run rate of 1.423.

After several ambiguous decisions by the team’s new Skipper Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians are currently strategizing differently to mark their first win of the season. IPL 2024 marks the first season after 10 years That features Rohit Sharma performing as a player under the role of an opening batter.