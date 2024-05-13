Sourav Ganguly shows utmost respect for Virat Kohli as the former removes his cap before shaking hands with him.

Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli have been involved in some unwanted incidents in the past. During the last year's IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the duo did not shake hands with each other.

Earlier, Virat Kohli had thrown a death stare at Sourav Ganguly, DC's director of cricket. Ganguly, meanwhile, responded by skipping the queue to abstain from shaking hands with the RCB batter during the customary post-match hanshakes.

Later, Ganguly and Kohli also unfollowed each other on Instagram indicating that all was not well between the two Indian legends. However, the split between the two had started way back in 2021 when Kohli stepped down from India's T20I captaincy. A month later, Kohli was also removed from the ODI captaincy. Ganguly was BCCI president at that time.

WATCH: Sourav Ganguly removes his cap before shaking hands with Virat Kohli

After the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals was over, Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli were seen shaking hands with each other. Before shaking hands, Ganguly removed his cap to show his utmost respect for Kohli and congratulated him for the victory.

Ganguly then put back his cap on while meeting with rest of the RCB players. Kohli responded with 'Thank you' and a smile to Ganguly's gesture.

Coming back to the match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Delhi Capitals by 47 runs to register its fifth win in a row. The win has also given RCB a huge net run rate boost which could be benefecial for their qualification.

It has been a remarkable turnaround for RCB who were in tatters when they had lost six straight games at one point. They have risen to the fifth position in the points table with 6 wins and 7 defeats so far. They need to win their next game against Chennai Super Kings to be in contention for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have slipped to the sixth position and their net run rate has also taken a beating. They need to win their next game against Lucknow Super Giants and wish for other results to go their way.

