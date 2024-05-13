'RCB are roaring': Fans issue caution after RCB register fifth consecutive win to keep playoffs hopes alive

RCB scripted a massive turnaround in their season after a horrific start to the campaign.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) kept their playoffs chances alive in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season after sealing their fifth consecutive win tonight against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

RCB secured a comprehensive 47-run win over DC to climb to the fifth spot in the IPL 2024 Point Table with 12 points from 13 games.

RCB scripted a massive turnaround in their season after a horrific start to their campaign. Managing just a solitary win in their first eight games, they have looked a total contrast in the second half of the season as they seek to win the long-elusive maiden title.

Speaking about the match, RCB posted a competitive total of 187/9. Chasing 188, Delhi Capitals fell short, managing only 140 runs before being bowled out in 19.1 overs. Stand-in skipper Axar Patel tried his best with a resilient 57 off 39 balls but in the end, it wasn't enough to see DC over the finishing line.

The RCB fans who had once thought their campaign was over sometime back couldn't keep calm after the win and flooded social media. Check some of the best reactions below.

IPL 2024 Playoffs scenario: How can RCB still qualify for the playoffs?

Faf Du Plessis and Co will hope that Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) lose both their remaining matches and they manage beat CSK in their final match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

However, the Faf du Plessis-led side also needs to ensure that they beat CSK by a margin of 18 runs or chase down a total of 180 in 18.1 overs.

Another potential twist arises from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) also having two matches remaining.

Even if LSG lose both of their matches and RCB secure victory against CSK, Lucknow will still need Sunrisers to lose both of their matches or to lose one by a substantial margin.

