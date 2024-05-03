UNSOLD IPL Player included in West Indies Squad for T20 World Cup 2024

There are a host of IPL regulars in the Windies roster for the mega-event.

Hosts West Indies earlier today named their 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, slated to take place in June this year. The side will be led by captain Rovman Powell while Alzarri Joseph has been named his deputy.

While there are a host of IPL regulars in the Windies roster, they have also included an unsold IPL star in the main lineup.

Dynamic all-rounder Jason Holder has made his way into the squad alongside the likes of Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell etc.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pace sensation Shamar Joseph also features in the star-studded Windies lineup. Shamar burst into the limelight after a stunning seven-wicket haul earlier this year that helped West Indies seal a historic Test win at the Gabba.

West Indies head coach gives update on Sunil Narine's chances

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy also disclosed the chances of Sunil Narine featuring in the World Cup squad. Narine is currently enjoying blistering form in the IPL 2024 and is the leading MVP on the Smart Stats' list.

Sammy revealed he personally engaged in discussions with the off-spinning all-rounder prior to the squad finalization process. However, Narine's retirement significantly limited any further considerations.

Sammy also mentioned that Cricket West Indies (CWI) has formally requested BCCI to expedite the release of West Indies players from the ongoing IPL.

West Indies are placed in Group C along with Papua New Guinea (PNG), Uganda, New Zealand and Afghanistan.

The two-time T20 World Cup winners kickstart their campaign against PNG on June 2.

West Indies squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Rovman Powell (capt), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford

