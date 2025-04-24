News
Last updated: April 24, 2025

Why Is Maheesh Theekshana Not Playing In RCB vs RR IPL 2025 Clash?

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Maheesh Theekshana has played eight matches for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

maheesh theekshana ipl 2025 rajasthan royals rcb vs rr

Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana is out of Rajasthan Royals’ playing XI for today’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Theekshana has been in poor form this season for the Royals as he has claimed just seven wickets from eight games. 

The mystery spinner has proved to be expensive as well as he had conceded at 9.57 this season.

Fazalhaq Farooqi Replaces Maheesh Theekshana In RCB vs RR

In the clash against RCB at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur last week, Theekshana took a beating while bowling against the opening pair of Virat Kohli and Phil Salt. He didn’t bowl his full quota of four overs as he finished 0-21 from two overs.

In his place, the Royals have brought in Afghanistan left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi. On a flat track like the Chinnswamy, they now have four pace options – Tushar Deshpande, Archer, Farooqi and Sandeep Sharma – and just one spinner in Wanindu Hasaranga.

RR In Bad Form, RCB Winless At Home In IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals are battling odds and also have many things in their advantage as they take on RCB in Bengaluru.

RCB have beaten RR soundly by nine wickets in the reverse fixture at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur to make it three losses in a row for Rahul Dravid’s men. Then they lost a thrilling Super Over game against Delhi Capitals which reduced them to eighth in the table.

ALSO READ:

On the good side, RCB haven’t won a single game at home in IPL 2025 while winning all their away fixtures. The big reason being RCB not bowling first at their home ground.

To add to this frustration, RR’s stand-in captain Riyan Parag won the toss after calling ‘Heads’ and waiting an eternity for the coin to fall on one side.

Without any hesitation the 23-year-old chose to bowl first. RCB captain Rajat Patidar looked disappointed for being asked to bat first yet again.

“The Chinnaswamy has been a bit two-paced this season which is why we took some time to adjust a bit,” he said at the toss.

RCB vs RR Playing XIs

RCB Playing XI: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma(wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

RCB Impact Players:  Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh

RR Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

RR Impact Players : Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kunal Singh Rathore

