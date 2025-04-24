News
Star Mumbai Indians Pacer Reveals Key Player in Their Charge for the IPL 2025 Playoffs
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 24, 2025

Star Mumbai Indians Pacer Reveals Key Player in Their Charge for the IPL 2025 Playoffs

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

He put up consecutive half-centuries in the last two matches.

Star Mumbai Indians Pacer Reveals Key Player in Their Charge for the IPL 2025 Playoffs

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Trent Boult has picked up the former captain Rohit Sharma as their key player for the upcoming matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He acknowledged the opener’s fierce attack in the previous two matches to provide a strong foundation for the middle-order batters.

“Rohit doing a fantastic job at the moment. He is playing well and timing his return to form perfectly. He is going to be key for us in the second half of the season,” he stated in the post-match press conference.

Notably, Boult earned the player of the match award last night for his brilliant four-wicket haul against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Rohit Sharma’s return to form

The 37-year-old has made a brilliant comeback after the initial matches of the IPL 2025. He notched up consecutive half-centuries in the last two fixtures of MI, after scoring just 82 runs in the first seven matches.

The former MI skipper’s blazing 76 not-out off 45 balls against the arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings showed the first glimpses of his return to form with the willow. He hit four boundaries and six over-boundaries during the knock at a strike rate of 168.88.

He followed it up with a blistering 70-run knock off 46 deliveries against SRH last night. It included eight fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 152.17.

ALSO READ:

Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

Alike Rohit, his team has also made a comeback after a rough start to the season. They lost four out of their first five games this season. However, Hardik Pandya and Co. turned the tables quickly to win four matches on the trot.

MI has also risen in the IPL 2025 points table. They climbed up three places above the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru and are currently placed third.

With five victories in nine matches, MI needs to win just three out of their remaining five games to secure a place in the IPL 2025 playoffs. They will go head-to-head with LSG at the Wankhede Stadium on April 27.

IPL 2025
MI
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma
Trent Boult

