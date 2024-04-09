‘He didn't even shed a drop of tear’ - Yash Thakur’s mother reflects on the pacer's tough mindset after father’s loss

Lucknow Super Giants speedster Yash Thakur became the talk of the town for bagging his maiden five wicket haul in the IPL. The pacer said perfect traps for the Gujarat Titans batters as he dominated the innings throughout his spell to lead LSG towards their first win against Gujarat Titans in the tournament.

The 25 year old pacer lost his father last year on his birthday. Since then he has geared up to give stellar performances for his team to achieve the long lost dream of his father. After his recent heroic against Gujarat Titans, the Vidarbha Pacer’s mother talked about his journey from becoming a singer to a cricketer.

Yash Thakur’s Mother Reminisces the Pacer Coping With Cricket After Father’s Loss

In a recent interview with the Indian Express, the LSG Pacer’s mother Kajal Thakur reflected on her vision for Yash to become a singer. She said,

“After the first day, the teacher said, ‘Please don’t bring him from tomorrow. He doesn’t talk, he is so shy, and I don’t think he can sing’. The teacher was very kind, in reality, he was a terrible singer.”

Further while recalling the tragic incident of her husband’s loss and how the youngster dealt with it, she shed light on Yash performing and managing the last rites single handedly while immediately returning back to his Ranji trophy team, Vidarbha.

“Ek aansu nahi giraye hain iss ladke ne. (He didn’t even shed a drop of a tear), He completed the shraadh sanskaar (last rites). He managed everything single-handedly. We were all surprised when he joined Vidarbha’s Ranji Trophy team, we were not expecting it, but he motivated himself. God knows how he managed that. Yash was very close to his father and even during his last days, they used to talk a lot about cricket. After every match, he used to have long chats with his father”, said Thakur’s mother.

After beginning his career as a wicket-keeper batter, Yash transformed himself into a pacer and gained instant recognition for his bowling. Thakur missed the 2018 U-19 World Cup due to an injury however he gained a spot in the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy.

In the post match ceremony after his heroics for Lucknow Super Giants, Thakur dedicated his five wicket haul to his late father. He said, “My father is no more. I am dedicating this award to him. He wanted to see me getting a five-wicket haul, so this one is for him.”