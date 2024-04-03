Young Lucknow Super Giants pacer ruled out of IPL 2024

After David Willey and Mark Wood, another Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler has been ruled out of IPL 2024.

As the things were starting to fall in place for Lucknow Super Giants, they have suffered a huge blow now. Young fast bowler Shivam Mavi has been ruled out of the IPL 2024 season due to an injury. The details of the injury are unknown yet.

Mavi was signed by Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2024 auction for INR 6.4 crores. He was yet to play a game in this tournament but would have played a key role for his team during the latter stages of the tournament.

'I will have to leave:' Shivam Mavi leaves IPL 2024 midway

You'll come back stronger, Shivam. And we're with you all the way. 💙 pic.twitter.com/zYSs3URV1p — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 3, 2024

In a video posted by Lucknow Super Giants on X, Mavi mentions that he has to leave the IPL 2024 midway to take care of his injury. He aims to make a stronger comeback.

"I will miss (the tournament) a lot. I had come here after an injury and had thought I would play matches for my team and do well. But unfortunately, I will have to leave because I have suffered an injury. A cricketer has to be mentally strong for this. If you have an injury, you need to see what you have to do to make a comeback, what things you need to take care of," Mavi said in the video posted by LSG.

"We got a very good team. I will keep cheering for the team and hopefully, we will win," the young fast bowler added.

LSG had already lost Mark Wood and David Willey at the start of their campaign due to various reasons. Naveen-ul-Haq and Shamar Joseph are the only overseas quicks in their squad right now. They have not named any replacement for Mavi yet.

The other fast bowling options for LSG are Matt Henry, Shamar Joseph, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav, Yash Thakur, Arshad Khan and Yudhvir Singh. With Mavi not available now, they have lost another international fast bowler.

Although their fast bowling reserves seem weak, but they have been bolstered recently by Mayank Yadav's performances. Mayank has produced match figures of 3/27 and 3/14 and has been adjudged Player of the Match in both the games he has played so far. His high speeds north of 150 kmph have been a talking point of this IPL.

