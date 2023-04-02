Yuzvendra Chahal becomes the first Indian bowler to achieve this rare feat

Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 72 runs in their first game of IPL 2023. Batting first, RR posted a big total of 203/5. In reply, SRH could only manage to score 131/8 in their full 20 overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal was the chief destructor as he scalped four key wickets. He gave only 17 runs in this spell. He was the best bowler of the match from either team.

Yuzvendra Chahal becomes the first Indian bowler to achieve this feat

During his sensational spell, Yuzvendra Chahal achieved a rare feat. He became the first-ever Indian bowler to take 300 wickets in T20 cricket.

With this amazing spell , Chahal becomes the first Indian to achieve the feat of picking 300 T20 wickets





Yuzvendra Chahal has always been one of India’s premium bowlers in T20 cricket. He has a bag of tricks and deceives even the best of the batters with his variations. No wonder he was very successful at a ground like Chinnaswamy.

He was the purple cap holder in the last year’s IPL season. He was instrumental in RR’s massive run in 2022, where they reached the Finals.

Ravichandran Ashwin is second on the list, with 287 wickets in T20 cricket, followed by Piyush Chawla (276).

170 of those wickets have in the world’s toughest T20 league, IPL. He has an average of 21.41 and an economy rate of 7.58 in the IPL.

Rajasthan Royals are off to a great start this season. Last year, they went quite close to winning their second title but had to settle for a silver medal. RR would want Yuzvendra Chahal to again take wickets consistently and help them win their second title.