"He is literally very similar to Mahi bhai," Yuzvendra Chahal draws parallels between Sanju Samson and MS Dhoni's captaincy

Sanju Samson has been fantastic as a leader of the Rajasthan Royals, who ended up as the runners-up in IPL 2022. Under his visionary leadership, Rajasthan Royals has progressed by leaps and bounds in the past couple of years.

Several RR players have heaped praise on Samson for being a calm and composed skipper, which has helped them flourish significantly. While the team has been full of quality players, Samson has been phenomenal in keeping the team gelled and providing freedom to the players at the same time.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been superb ever since he donned the pink jersey, is the latest member to praise Sanju Samon’s leadership qualities. The leg-spinner put Sanju Samson in the same bracket as MS Dhoni in terms of the ability to captain a team.

When Yuzvendra Chahal was snubbed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore before the mega-auction last year, Rajasthan Royals included him in their team, and Chahal has proved the decision correct. Since IPL 2022, the 32-year-old has scalped the most number of wickets (39) at a sensational strike rate of 14.77, including a purple cap last year.

Yuzvendra Chahal full of praise for his IPL captain Sanju Samson

Yuzvendra Chahal has credited Sanju Samson for his bowling improvements in the past year or so. For him, Sanju Samson is his favourite IPL captain, for his qualities are similar to that of the legendary MS Dhoni.

“In IPL, Sanju Samson is definitely my favourite. I feel like he is literally very similar to Mahi bhai, as like him, he is very calm and chill,” exclaimed Chahal in a chat with Humans of Bombay. The 10 per cent or whatever growth I have had as a bowler in the last year, it is all because of Sanju. He told me, 'You have four overs bowl whatever you want to. You are free from my side'," added Chahal further.

The comparisons with MS Dhoni are a massive thing for any player, given the stature of the World Cup winning captain. Yuzvendra Chahal, who has played under numerous great captains in his career, must have definitely seen something very special in Sanju Samson to club him with MS Dhoni.