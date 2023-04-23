WATCH: Mohammed Siraj bowled a beauty to dismiss Jos Buttler on a duck

After a disastrous last season, Mohammed Siraj has bounced back strongly this year, snaring vital wickets consistently for his team.

Mohammed Siraj bowled a beauty to dismiss Jos Buttler on a 2-ball duck on just the fourth delivery of the second innings during the ongoing fixture between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Buttler, who is the best T20 batter in world cricket at the moment, couldn’t do much apart from appreciating the quality of the bowler there.

Mohammed Siraj, who has been phenomenal with the ball this season, provided a brilliant start to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Jos Buttler had amassed a terrific century against RCB last time in Qualifier 2, and getting him out cheaply was essential, as Buttler can race away with the game in no time.

Siraj’s turnaround in the sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League, particularly in the powerplay, has been a talking point among the viewers. He has several variations in his armour, and Siraj has used them precisely throughout the season.

The England captain, Jos Buttler, generally has a gap between the bat and pad, which has been a cause of trouble for him against incoming deliveries early on in the innings. Mohammed Siraj, who had previously dismissed him, exploited this chink in Buttler’s armour perfectly again.

Mohammed Siraj bowls a beauty to dismiss Jos Buttler on a duck

Mohammed Siraj has bowled amazingly well with the new ball in the powerplay, as he has taken at least a wicket in every game, barring one against Kolkata Knight Riders, in the first six overs. The 29-year-old has snared as many as 7 wickets while conceding runs at an economy rate of a mere 4.88 during the field restrictions this season.

On the fourth delivery of the innings, Mohammed Siraj bowled a scrambled seam length ball on the off-stump line, which came in quickly. Jos Buttler, who was playing for an away movement, played a false shot as the ball crashed the stumps.

Given the kind of a player, Jos Buttler is and the form he’s in, it required a Mohammed Siraj special upfront to dismiss the swashbuckling opener. This dismissal was somewhat similar to the one by the same bowler against the same batter at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2021.

After a disastrous last season, Mohammed Siraj has bounced back strongly this year. Siraj has been snaring vital wickets consistently for his team in IPL 2023.