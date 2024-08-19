Former India pacer in talks to become next LSG mentor

If the deal matures, he is likely to takeover dual responsibility at the LSG franchise.

In a recent development coming in, a former India pacer is currently in talks with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchise to join as a mentor for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

If the deal matures, the 45-year-old is likely to replace two prominent figures in the LSG setup - Gautam Gambhir and Morne Morkel.

Cricbuzz reports that Zaheer Khan is the frontrunner for the mentorship role where he is expected to be bestowed with dual responsibilities.

Since Gautam Gambhir’s move to Kolkata in 2023, the Super Giants have been without a mentor and with Morne Morkel's recent departure, another position has opened up.

Both Gambhir and Morkel served the team for three seasons since LSG's inception in 2022.

Incidentally, the duo has now joined the Indian national team.

Zaheer Khan to takeover dual responsibility at LSG

IPL sources privy to the developments have reported that Zaheer Khan is a strong candidate for the role previously occupied by Gambhir. The former left-arm speedster can also be expected to offer valuable guidance to the LSG bowlers and serve as a crucial liaison between the players and the franchise’s management.

In the LSG setup, Zaheer would work alongside head coach Justin Langer and a robust coaching staff that includes the likes of Adam Voges, Lance Klusener, and Jonty Rhodes, among others.

The franchise made a resounding debut in 2022, finishing as the runners-up in their maiden season and followed it up with a playoff qualification in the subsequent one.

However, the last season saw LSG lose steam, managing seven wins and suffering as many losses and eventually missing out on a playoff berth.

It is thus expected that the LSG franchise will be looking to do an overhaul ahead of the upcoming edition in a bid to win their first-ever IPL title.

