'Umran Malik hasn't been handed well' - Ex-India pacer lashes out at SRH after Aiden Markram's remark

Aiden Markram's puzzling remarks in Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) disappointing loss on Thursday (May 18) night didn't help the ongoing narrative surrounding their pace merchant Umran Malik, with accusations flowing that the franchise has not dealt well with the Indian quick.

The narrative picked up steam following the defeat in IPL 2023 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), with Markram failing to explain why exactly Umran has been left out of SRH's playing XI once again. The skipper, in fact, strangely insisted he isn't sure what is going on with the pacer and his non-selection.

Markram was responding to a query at the toss when he was asked why Umran Malik has been left out of the clash with RCB. The captain said: "I don't really know what's happening with him behind the scenes", a clear suggestion that he and the SRH support staff aren't in sync with the decision-making and player choices.

Earlier, coach Brian Lara had stood clear in wake of media queries on Jammu and Kashmir quick's axing, confirming that his form hasn't been good enough. Notably, the 23-year-old had been dropped after recording just five wickets in his seven outings of IPL 2023 at an expensive economy rate of 10.35.

Zaheer Khan claims mismanagement in SRH dropping Umran Malik

On the outside, however, the heat keeps brewing around Umran Malik's ouster from SRH plans, with accusations from all corners that the franchise hasn't been managing their popular resource too well. Among those to have claimed mishandling of the player is former India ace seamer Zaheer Khan.

Khan pointed out Markram's curious statement as an indication that Umran is at the receiving end of poor management of him by the SRH think-tank. Speaking for 'JioCinema', the Indian great said it's "evident" that the 2016 champions haven't supported the bowler as well as they should've.

"I think Umran Malik has not been handled well by the franchise, the way his services should have been utilised by SRH. That is something which was evident," Zaheer said.

"When you are talking about a young seamer, you are also looking at creating that environment and support. That guidance is required," he added. "Unfortunately, that was not seen from SRH and that is why he has had the season that he's had this year."

The SRH think-tank can turaround and argue, however, that the axing of their raw young Indian speedster was based on his string of poor outings with the ball. The pacer not only wasn't able to chip away at the wickets column consistently as he is expected to in the role of an enforcer but was also not being able to stop the run-flow at his end, conceding nearly 11 runs an over.



