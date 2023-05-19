Swiggy trolls Naveen-ul-Haq with quirky tweet after Virat Kohli's stunning hundred

The leading Indian food delivery brand took reference to the altercation with the Afghanistan seamer to shower effusive praise on the Indian batting great.

Praise is coming from every corner of the way for Indian great Virat Kohli after his magnificent ton for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the important IPL 2023 league stage encounter against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday (May 18) night.

Kohli lit up the scenes in RCB's must-win fixture versus their southern rivals in Hyderabad with a spectacular knock of 100 off 63 balls to help his franchise scale down the imposing target of 187 with two points critical for his side to progress in the tournament.

The modern-day legend came out blasting inside the field-restriction phase and retained an up-end strike-rate even after the powerplay to play out a rare perfect T20 knock at a time when there have been debates around his longstanding approach to the shortest format.

The classic effort mesmerised the packed crowd witnessing the game inside the stadium and also the billions watching around the world. Fans couldn't help but laud Virat Kohli's knock on social media, which also got the brands ticking and joining in the narrative.

Swiggy's interesting Naveen reference to praise Kohli

Among those brands, food delivery giants 'Swiggy' took an amusing route to praise Virat Kohli's efforts on the night, showering praise on him via the Naveen-Ul-Haq reference, which took fans back to the time when the two cricketers infamously indulged in an on-field altercation and gave each other a mouthful earlier in the season.

In the aftermath of that ugly exchange, Naveen was seen sharing an Instagram post of a bunch of mangoes he eat following RCB's defeat in their next match of the IPL 2023 against the Mumbai Indians (MI). That post was taken for an indirect jibe at Kohli in what felt to be a never-ending saga between the two.

While Kohli didn't respond to the social media sledge, 'Swiggy' decided to take matters into their hands and came up with a humorous tweet that was seemingly intended for the Afghanistan seamer's 'mango' post.

Sorry mango.. cheeku is the real King 👑 — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) May 18, 2023



'Chiku' is the Hindi word for the fruit 'sapodilla' and also the famous nickname given to Virat Kohli by his great friend and legend MS Dhoni. With their tweet, Swiggy rubbed it onto Naveen that the great RCB player is the "real king".