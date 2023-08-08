"I'd absolutely go" - 'Bazball' star considers entering IPL 2024 auction

Fresh from his notable performance in the Ashes series where he emerged as England's leading run-scorer, the opener is strategically planning his way into white-ball cricket next.

England's Bazball star is contemplating participating in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auction and is making preparations for a re-entry into the Big Bash League (BBL) during the upcoming winter season. Fresh from his notable performance in the Ashes series where he emerged as England's leading run-scorer, he is strategically planning his way into white-ball cricket next.

Since his Test debut in 2019, Zak Crawley's opportunities in white-ball cricket have been sporadic. His three appearances for England in ODIs occurred two years ago as part of the secondary team that achieved a clean sweep against Pakistan. Notably, he has yet to make an appearance in T20 internationals.

With an eye on the tour to the Caribbean scheduled for December, Crawley aspires to seize the opportunity as several primary players are expected to be rested after the ODI World Cup. His aspiration to secure a spot in the team hinges on his performances for London Spirit in the Hundred over the next three weeks. England's next Test isn't scheduled until late January when they embark on a five-match series in India.

Having been part of the previous edition of the BBL, Crawley notched a solitary half-century in his eight outings for Hobart Hurricanes last year. Despite this, he established himself as a respected presence in the team and is open to the prospect of a return:

Looking beyond the Big Bash League, Crawley is contemplating the prospect of nominating himself for the upcoming IPL auction.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Crawley said, "We'll see how I go. If I score some runs and it looks like I've half a chance then, then potentially I will [put my name forward]. I'm a realistic guy though, so if I feel like there's no chance then I won't… If I was good enough one day to play in the IPL and someone wanted me, then I'd absolutely love to go."

