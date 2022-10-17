2022 won't be the last of Virat Kohli in T20 World Cups: Childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma

Virat Kohli is the fifth-highest run-scorer in T20 World Cups

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma reckoned that the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup won't be the last for the 33-year-old in the mega event. Earlier, former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said that Kohli might bid adieu to T20Is after the World Cup to prolong his career in the other two forms of international cricket.

However, Sharma said that there's no reason why the Delhi-born Kohli can't play in the next T20 World Cup edition four years later in 2026. He said that Virat hasn't lost the hunger to keep scoring runs and tasting success at the highest level.

“I want to clarify that it won’t be the last T20 World Cup for Virat Kohli. He will serve Team India for a long time. With his form, fitness, and hunger to score runs and win matches, I hope he will also be seen in the next T20 World Cup [in 2026],” Sharma was quoted as saying in an interview with India News.

Sharma also backed Kohli to perform well in the current World Cup after coming out of a poor run of form at the international level.

“He has overcome a huge lean patch and everyone knows his performance. He looks fresh and eager to do well. I hope he will play a crucial role if India wants to win this T20 World Cup,” he added.

Back in September, Kohli scored his maiden T20I century when he scored an unbeaten 122 against Mohammad Nabi's Afghanistan in the Asia Cup Super Four match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It also happened to be his 71st century in international cricket.

Kohli has played in T20 World Cups since the 2012 edition and has scored 845 runs from 19 innings at an average of 76.81 with 10 half-centuries and a top score of an unbeaten 89.

He is the fifth highest run-scorer in the history of the mega event after Mahela Jayawardene, Chris Gayle, TM Dilshan and Rohit Sharma.