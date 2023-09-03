Asia Cup games likely to be shifted to new venue after heavy downpour in Colombo

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is expected to make a final decision regarding the venue within the next 24-48 hours.

Amidst heavy rainfall in Colombo over the past few days, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is currently deliberating a potential change in the venue for the Super 4 stages of the 2023 Asia Cup. According to The Indian Express, all teams have been informed about the challenging weather conditions in Sri Lanka's capital. As a result, alternative options, including Pallekele and Dambulla, are being considered.

The ongoing Asia Cup, operating in a hybrid model between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, is poised to enter its crucial Super 4 stage next week. This tournament, initially scheduled to be hosted solely by Pakistan, is now being shared with Sri Lanka due to India's decision not to cross the LOC (Line of Control). Notably, when the ACC selected Sri Lanka as the secondary venue, Sri Lanka Cricket had proposed Dambulla as the hosting location, situated in a drier central region of the country.

Nevertheless, apprehension among broadcasters and teams about traveling to Dambulla prompted the selection of Pallekele and Colombo as venues. Regrettably, both of these locales have been facing heavy downpours during the ongoing monsoon season on the island. Even the recent India-Pakistan match in Pallekele was washed out due to inclement weather.

ACC to take decision within the next 24-48 hours

Although there was initial optimism about the situation in Colombo improving, recent rains in the capital have prompted the ACC to reconsider its decision. Although the first match in Colombo is scheduled for September 9, the ACC is concerned about the unpromising weather forecasts. Typically, Sri Lanka avoids hosting matches beyond the first week of September due to the persistently wet conditions. If the Super 4 stages proceed in Colombo, it would be at the mercy of unpredictable rain.

With two more matches yet to be played in Pakistan, the ACC is expected to make a final decision regarding the venue within the next 24-48 hours.

