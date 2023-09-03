WATCH: Visuals of waterlogged Colombo streets raise doubts in Asia Cup Super 4s

Notably, out of the six round-robin games in the Super 4s, five will be played at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo

Pakistan have already sealed their entry into Super 4s of the 2023 Asia Cup as the continental tournament now heads into the business end. After the culmination of the group stages, the bottom two teams from each group will be eliminated with the top 4 teams advancing to the next round.

Notably, out of the six round-robin games in the Super 4s, five will be played at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo. However, Sri Lanka is currently reeling from a serious rain threat as was evident from the IND vs PAK game. The high-octane clash could only be played till halfway, that too with regular intervals due to rain before the match officials called the contest off due to poor weather.

Now, recent videos doing the rounds on social media of Colombo's waterlogged streets have raised doubts about the possibility of the Super4 stage in Sri Lanka.

Current weather in Colombo. Expect more rain in next week. The Super 4 round is unlikely to be held in Colombo due to rain. Hope the best.#AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/cHw4mZUIOM — wajith.sm (@sm_wajith) September 3, 2023

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s qualification scenario

India is next slated to face Nepal on Monday and the margin of the win will determine India’s position in Group A. The Men in Blue will have to beat Nepal by a big margin to win the group but will play their Super Four clash in Sri Lanka if they qualify. Pakistan will travel back to their homeland to play their first Super Four clash. An unlikely win for Nepal though could see them qualify for the Super Four at India’s expense.

On the other hand, the fate of Group B hangs on the ongoing contest between Bangladesh and Afghanistan today (September 3). The Bangla Tigers will have to churn out a win in a bid to keep their chances alive in the tournament after going down against Sri Lanka in their opener or else face a premature end to their campaign.

