28 needed off 8 balls: Mumbai Indians star recreates Virat Kohli's MCG heroics

Chasing 216, Australia won the thrilling T20I against New Zealand in the last ball of the match.

Virat Kohli's heroics at the MCG were repeated at Wellington by Tim David.

MCG's heroics were repeated at Wellington as middle order batter Tim David smashed a blistering 31* from just 10 balls to win the game for Australia. David smashed 2 fours and 3 massive sixes during his brief knock and took his side home.

David came into bat when Australia were 172/4, still needing 44 from 19 balls. He had skipper Mitchell Marsh at the other end. When Australia needed 28 from just 8 balls, David smashed 2 consecutive sixes to bring the situation down to ’16 off 6’. The situation was reminiscent to the famous India-Pakistan match at the T20 World Cup 2022 at the MCG, when Virat Kohli won the game for India.

This time, it was Tim David’s turn to be a hero. The first three balls of the last over bowled by Tim Southee went for just 4 runs which made the equation even tougher. With 4 runs needed off the final ball, the tall Australian batter held his nerves to bisect deep midwicket and long-on for a boundary to win the game for his side.

Tim David hits a four off the final ball

Earlier, New Zealand scored 215/3, riding on the half-centuries from Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway. In reply, Australia had a blistering start thanks to David Warner and Travis Head. Captain Mitchell Marsh held the innings together with a well-made 72 from 44 balls which included 7 sixes and just 2 fours.

Glenn Maxwell played a quick cameo in between but it was Tim David’s knock in the end that proved to be the difference. Australia lead the series 1-0 in the three-match T20I series.

Tim David will play for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024. His finishing skills and big-hitting abilities are likely to play a big role for Mumbai Indians this season.