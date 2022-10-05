Ajinkya Rahane-Radhika Dhopavkar blessed with baby boy, second child shares birth month with first

India player Ajinkya Rahane welcomed his second child on Wednesday October 5 and shared the news with netizens via Instagram.

Rahane and his wife Radhika Dhopavkar were blessed with a baby boy, their second child, on October 5 with the Indian Test batter sharing the news with fans and followers on Instagram.

Incidentally, their first child, baby girl Aarya Ajinkya Rahane, was also born in October in 2019.

Rahane had shared an adorable picture of his daughter at the time. Fans are left waiting for the name of the newborn this time with no picture reveal yet.

Rahane married his childhood friend Radhika in 2014. The two had met first in school and remained friends for quite some time before their parents met and arranged their marriage