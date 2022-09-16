Revealed: Ambati Rayudu on what led to retirement tweet during IPL 2022 and the controversy around it

Earlier this year during the IPL, Ambati Rayudu decided to call it quits from the T20 league. Even before giving the time to fans to grasp the news of retirement, Rayudu deleted the tweet. The incident left questions about a possible rift between the CSK franchise and the player. The CSK franchise had already garnered unnecessary attention this year after they had sacked their new captain Jadeja after back-to-back losses. In an interview with Sportstar, Ambati Rayudu shared details on his IPL journey, the new domestic cricket season and more.

When asked about the tweet fiasco, he mentioned, "At the end of the day, we were not doing well and there were a lot of things going on in my head. It was done in haste and there was nothing more to it, to be honest. We all were always on the same page with regards to where the team was going and I had no issues with anybody. It was just one of those phases in my mind."

I am looking forward to playing in the next IPL: Ambati Rayudu