Baby AB Dewald Brevis shines for Titans in CSA T20 Challenge

Dewald Brevis has put in an all-round showing thus far

There's absolutely no stopping Dewald Brevis. The youngster recently scored an unbeaten 6-ball 30 while playing for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 2022 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). in that game, he smashed five sixes in a row to finish the innings for his team.

The youngster has carried his form to the ongoing CSA T20 Challenge. In four matches, the all-rounder has already won two Player of the Match awards. The Titans started their campaign with a thumping 34-run win over Dolphins and Brevis top-scored for his team.

Opening the batting after the Titans were put in to bat first, Brevis scored 57 runs off 44 balls with the help of two fours and four sixes. In that game, he also accounted for the crucial scalp of the very experienced Khaya Zondo.

Brevis didn't stop there. Against the Lions, he put in another strong performance and helped his team secure a massive 71-run win. The 19-year-old hit 30 off 17 with three fours and two sixes and took the Titans off to a flying start in the powerplay.

On the back of his blistering start, the Titans posted a massive target of 191 for the Lions top chase down. Thereafter, Brevis finished with figures of 4-0-19-2 and helped the Titans bowl the Lions out for 119.



Brevis perished for a duck in the game against Western Province, but he made amends with a decent enough spell of 2-0-13-1. Yet again, the Titans won, this time by 16 runs (DLS Method).

After an odd poor outing with the bat, Brevis was back to his very best. Although he bowled only one over against North West, he picked up the wicket of a well-set Lesego Senokwane.

Thereafter, he took his team off to a decent start by scoring 40 runs off 28 balls with two fours and three sixes. The Titans went on to win the match by five wickets with as many as 15 balls to spare.

In four matches, Brevis has scored 127 runs at an average of 31.75 and a strike-rate of 139.56 withj a top score of 57. Currently, he is also fourth in the list of leading run-scorers in the tournament.

Moreover, he has picked up five wickets at an impressive economy rate of 6.10. The Titans are currently the table-toppers in the championship, having won all four of their games. With 18 points and a net run rate of 1.965, they have arguably been the standout team thus far.