Watch the catch that won the match: Roelof van der Merwe's catch that turned the tide in South Africa vs Netherlands match

Netherlands beat South Africa by 13 runs on Sunday

Netherlands, on Sunday, October 6, defeated South Africa by 13 runs in the T20 World Cup Super 12 match at the Adelaide Oval.

The Proteas were clearly the favourites, but they somehow managed to make a meal of the match under pressure. Having finished their Group matches with five points from as many matches, South Africa are on the verge of getting knocked out of the tournament.

The turning point of the match was the catch that the very experienced Roleof van der Merwe took to get rid of David Miller, who was threatening to take the match away from the Dutch team.

Brandon Glover bowled a short delivery and Miller tried to pull the ball away. However, all Miller could get was a top edge as the ball sped away to the fine leg region. Van der Merwe, who played for South Africa in the 2009 and 2010 T20 World Cups, took an incredible catch.





He went low, tumbled on to his left and managed to hold on to the ball. It's well and truly a contender for the catch of the tournament. Miller got out after scoring 17 off 17 balls with the help of one four.

When Miller got out, the Proteas needed 46 runs to win off the last 28 balls with five wickets in hand. Heinrich Klaasen and Wayne Parnell hit one six apiece, but their efforts went in vain as the Proteas ended their innings on 145 for the loss of eight wickets.

Earlier, after being put in to bat first, the Netherlands scored 158 for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Colin Ackermann was the star of the show after he stayed unbeaten on 41 off 26 with the help of three fours and two sixes.

Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd and Tom Cooper also made handy contributions with the bat in hand. In the end, Scott Edwards played a handy knock of 12 not out of seven balls to take the Dutch team to a competitive score in Adelaide.