Fans react as Babar Azam shows support for Virat Kohli on social media
Babar Azam put out a special message for Virat Kohli on social media after the Indian stalwart fell for 16 against England in the second ODI at Lord's on Thursday.
Virat Kohli's form has been a subject of hot debate in recent times with him being "rested" (unclear on reasons) for the West Indies limited-overs series with rumours of it being the end of the road for Kohli in the shortest format of the game.
It is in this context last night that Babar Azam put out a hearttouching message for Kohli, whom he has often looked upto.
This too shall pass. Stay strong. #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/ozr7BFFgXt— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) July 14, 2022
Fans, experts and sportspersons were quick to react to the tweet that went viral on all social media platforms in no time.
Legend! Love this 👏🏿— Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) July 14, 2022
two legends🔥— Haroon (@hazharoon) July 14, 2022
Kohli reading this in the morning : pic.twitter.com/hjRpdKIwMr— Zakria (@Zakr1a) July 14, 2022
There's nothing more beautiful in cricket than India and Pakistan playing together! Indo-Pak resuming back bilateral series will be heartening for cricketers as well as cricket fans on both the sides but unfortunately BCCI is completely disabled under regime of Narendra Modi.— Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) July 14, 2022
King recognising past King ☺️☺️👑— Me Hak (@Mehak056) July 14, 2022
Love from india bro ♥️— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) July 14, 2022
i will spend next day reading replies and quotes 🍿😬— Azhar Mashwani (@MashwaniAzhar) July 14, 2022
Nice gesture ♥️may the love continues b/w 2 Nations— Vedant Agrawal (@VEDANTAGR2926) July 14, 2022
Not sure the last time something like this happened and what to make of it. Just hope Babar knew about this tweet before it was done. #ENGvIND https://t.co/xlADpI3iku— Farid Khan 🇵🇰🇹🇷 (@_FaridKhan) July 14, 2022
So sweet. So beautiful. Love this. https://t.co/LlQnMuXJZS— Kaushik Raj (@kaushikrj6) July 14, 2022
Love this tweet @babarazam258 @imVkohli #BabarAzam𓃵 #ViratKohli𓃵 https://t.co/CrIrABxXhT— Krishan Kumar (@krishanofficial) July 14, 2022
After looking at this tweet for an hour i have realized that this is precisely the moment @babarazam258 has overtaken #virat #kohli as the ambassador of the game and has now become the face of cricket https://t.co/svI0o5fANe— Shahryar (@Shahryar009) July 14, 2022
This is peak #CricketTwitter— Mohit Bohra (@mohitbohra07) July 14, 2022
So good to see 🙌❤️ https://t.co/4hmXdmilvE
Sport for you. https://t.co/fjc4C8ycjU— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) July 15, 2022
Sport transcends hatred as well as borders. They are two very competitive professionals on the pitch - off it, two quality gentlemen; both worthy and respectable role models. FYI Imran, Kapil and Sunny all sporting rivals, yet were and still are friends outside of the game. https://t.co/bDaF7miYkS— AmerCric (@Amermalik12) July 15, 2022
Here we go again https://t.co/E9nXVwYcFW pic.twitter.com/DBj4XxGoz8— m 🇵🇰 (@LunaticIsDead) July 14, 2022
Babar you are a hero @babarazam258 https://t.co/5o6ItlpXd4— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) July 14, 2022
Even Pakistanis are supporting #ViratKohli but not our some crackheads Indians 😿#INDvsEND #BabarAzam𓃵 https://t.co/havuguESGB— Rashi Modi (@Rasoda_Queen) July 15, 2022