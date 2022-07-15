Fans react as Babar Azam shows support for Virat Kohli on social media

Babar Azam showed his support for Virat Kohli on social media at midnight after the England-India ODI.

Babar Azam put out a special message for Virat Kohli on social media after the Indian stalwart fell for 16 against England in the second ODI at Lord's on Thursday.

Virat Kohli's form has been a subject of hot debate in recent times with him being "rested" (unclear on reasons) for the West Indies limited-overs series with rumours of it being the end of the road for Kohli in the shortest format of the game.

It is in this context last night that Babar Azam put out a hearttouching message for Kohli, whom he has often looked upto.







Fans, experts and sportspersons were quick to react to the tweet that went viral on all social media platforms in no time.

Legend! Love this 👏🏿 — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) July 14, 2022

two legends🔥 — Haroon (@hazharoon) July 14, 2022

Kohli reading this in the morning : pic.twitter.com/hjRpdKIwMr — Zakria (@Zakr1a) July 14, 2022









