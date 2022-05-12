Fans react as CSK lose five wickets in the powerplay against MI in IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings were reduced to 5/3 and lost five wickets inside the powerplay against Mumbai Indians on Thursday night at the Wankhede stadium.

What was expected to be a boring game between the two teams at the bottom of the points table - incidentally also the most successful teams in the history of the league - quickly turned interesting as CSK were reduced to 32/5 inside the powerplay overs by Mumbai Indians. With a powercut in the stadium, CSK struggled to 5/3 inside the first two overs with two contentious LBW decisions going against them.

The early blows paved way to a full-blown collapse as CSK struggled to 32/5 inside the first six overs. Incidentally, this was the third successive season in which CSK had lost five wickets to MI inside the powerplay overs.

In 2020 and 2021, CSK were 24/5 and 24/4 (effectively five wickets down with Ambati Rayudu retired hurt) against Mumbai Indians in one of the two fixtures.

CSK and MI had horrible seasons with both teams struggling to notch up wins and staying in the bottom two of the points table right from the start of the season.

Fans reacted wildly to CSK's horrible collapse at the top that saw the game turn into a no-contest ever so quickly.

Collapse mode for CSK, they are 17 for 4 - third wicket for Sams. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 12, 2022

Here's the mandatory CSK top-order collapse against MI, absolutely no holding Yellove Army back now — Harshal Patel FC (@hitesh_garg18) May 12, 2022

The best thing about a CSK collapse is getting to see Dhoni bat for longer 🥶 — Aman (@AmanHasNoName_2) May 12, 2022

CSK should take this as an ODI Game to get 130 runs somehow. Dhoni has played many match saving innings in such conditions of massive collapse. Especially between a period of 2011-2015. Like that, GOAT innings vs Pakistan in 2012. He might be old now, but class is permanent. 🙏🏻😭 — Tomato (@Tumhotoh) May 12, 2022

Only 3 times, CSK lost 5 wickets in Powerplay



vs MI in 2020

vs MI in 2021

vs MI in 2022*#MIvsCSK — Priyanshu_Musk (@PRIYANS71015544) May 12, 2022