'I need to calm down first' - Coach Simmons questions West Indies' professionalism, captain wants team to take responsibility | WI vs SCO

West Indies team has come under the scanner after an embarrasing loss to Scotland by 42 runs.

West Indies coach Phil Simmons and captain Nicholas Pooran are dissappointed after a stunning loss to Scotland.

West Indies suffered an embarrassing defeat to Scotland in their first game of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. They were bundled out for only 118 runs in the pursuit of 161 runs with Jason Holder being the only batter going past the 20-run mark. It is no surprise that the captain Nicholas Pooran and coach Phil Simmons were not happy with the team’s show.

Simmons came down a bit hard at the batting department asking the unit to be more professional in their approach. He praised the bowlers for putting up a decent effort while also admitting that he himself is yet to come to the terms for the performance the team put in.

“I think the only world you can look for is 'disappointed'. I think our batting - at least today - was definitely a bit unprofessional. We need to wake up and start being as professional as we can be, when we are batting. The bowlers seem to be working hard and putting us in good positions but the batters continue to falter.

“I haven't questioned the dressing room yet; let them calm down a little bit first. I need to calm down a little bit first before I go into the dressing room,” Simmons said while speaking after the match.

We have to take accountability and responsibility, says Pooran

As for Pooran, he scored only four runs off nine deliveries before getting castled by Michael Leask. The southpaw felt that the batting line-up has to take the responsibility and also reckoned that the team has to forget this performance soon.

“Tough loss for us, obviously disappointed. We have to work hard and win two games. We have to take accountability and responsibility. We have to put this loss behind us and pick ourselves up. Sometimes, when you lose games and perform bad as players, you want the next game to come as fast as possible,” Pooran said.

West Indies will play their next game against Zimbabwe at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on October 19 and will have to win it to stay alive in the competition.