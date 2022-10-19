Lack of cricket administration in India: Shahid Afridi slams Jay Shah for statement on shifting Asia Cup 2023 to neutral venue

Afridi said Shah shouldn't have made a statement before the T20 World Cup 2022

Former all-rounder Shahid Afridi, on Tuesday, October 18, lashed out Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Shah said that the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup would be played at a neutral venue as India won't be able to travel to Pakistan.

\The statement didn't go down well with Afridi, who said that Shah shouldn't have much such a comment before India's T20 World Cup 2022 match against Pakistan on October 23 at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Afridi reckoned that at a time when there is great camaraderie between the Indian and Pakistani teams, Shah should have refrained from making such a statement.

"The Asia Cup 2023 will be held at a neutral venue. I am saying this as ACC President. We [India] can't go there [to Pakistan], they can't come here. In the past also, Asia Cup has been played at a neutral venue," Shah was quoted as saying to the media.

Repying to Twitter, Afridi took to Twitter and wrote, “When excellent comradery between the 2 sides in the past 12 months has been established that has created good feel-good factor in the 2 countries, why BCCI Secy will make this statement on the eve of #T20WorldCup match? Reflects lack of cricket administration experience in India.”

When excellent comradery between the 2 sides in the past 12 months has been established that has created good feel-good factor in the 2 countries, why BCCI Secy will make this statement on the eve of #T20WorldCup match? Reflects lack of cricket administration experience in India — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 18, 2022

Apart from not playing in their neighbouring countries, India and Pakistan haven't played in bilateral series since 2013. The arch-rivals only take part in limited-overs tournaments organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) or the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

India and Pakistan haven't faced each other in the ICC World Test Championship as well. They recently locked horns in two matches in the 2022 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

While India won the first game by five runs after Hardik Pandya's last-ball six, the Men in Green came up trumps second time around after a thrilling run-chase.