Look at the scoreboard and play: Hardik Pandya reveals MS Dhoni's priceless advice

Hardik and Dhoni last played together in the 2019 World Cup semi-final

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya recalled a priceless advice that former national skipper MS Dhoni gave to him in the early part of his career. The 29-year-old Hardik made his debut for the Men in Blue back in 2016 under Dhoni's leadership after which he went on to play in all three formats for Team India.

Pandya said that Dhoni, who retired from international cricket back in August 2020, asked him to plan his innings by looking at the team score in the big screen.

"Look at the scoreboard and play. But not at the part with your but at the one with your team’s score," Hardik was quoted as saying in an interview clip, uploaded on the official Twitter handle of Star Sports.

Hardik and Dhoni played together for the last time in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup where India lost to Kane Williamson's New Zealand at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

The Gujarat-born Hardik also talked about his hunger to succeed in cricket and how the game has meant the world to him since his childhood.

"Cricket was the only choice I had, and it was the only goal in my life… and it still is now. Cricket was the only medium I thought of in life, to achieve something,” Pandya added.

Pandya is currently in Australia where he is set to take part in the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup. He has already played in three warm-up matches, two against Western Australia at the W.A.C.A in Perth and one against Aaron Finch's Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Earlier this year, Pandya also captained the Gujarat Titans to victory in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Hardik became the Player of the Match in the final after the Titans beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.