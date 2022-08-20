Punjab Kings to Part Ways with Anil Kumble: Reports

"The Mohali team has apparently decided not to renew Anil Kumble’s three-year contract, which ends this September."

According to the most recent sources, Anil Kumble is not expected to extend his contract as the head coach of the Punjab Kings team. The former Indian leg-spinner is anticipated to leave the team. The team is also trying to get Trevor Bayliss or Eoin Morgan to take Kumble's place. Last month, Morgan announced his retirement from international cricket, while Bayliss has experience as an IPL coach.

One of the few teams that haven't won the championship since the Indian Premier League's debut is Punjab Kings (PBKS). The IPL 2014 season saw the Mohali-based franchise advance to the finals. In the end, they were defeated by Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite having a strong lineup with depth, they struggled to perform well in games that mattered. Before the start of the 2022 mega auctions, they let go of their former skipper KL Rahul. Mayank Agarwal replaced him as the captain.

Eoin Morgan to replace Anil Kumble?

Speaking about the issue, a source speaking with Cricbuzz said, "The Mohali team has apparently decided not to renew Anil Kumble’s three-year contract, which ends this September. They are already in search of candidates. It is learned that their representatives have approached the likes of Eoin Morgan, Trevor Bayliss and one former India coach. Eventually one of them or none of them may get the posting. A Punjab Kings official said they will decide in a week’s time."

Kumble had limited success during his stint with PBKS; of the 42 games they played, the squad won just 19 of them. This isn't the first time things aren't going well with him. When news broke that the then-captain Virat Kohli had concerns with the head coach's coaching method, the former India Test captain quit from his post as the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team. The management will search for a new approach and coach as the new season approaches to capture their first championship.

