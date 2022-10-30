Record: Virat Kohli becomes the first Indian to 1000 runs in T20 World Cup history

Virat Kohli became the first Indian player in the history of the T20 World Cup to complete 1000 runs in the competition, getting to the landmark during his innings against South Africa in the Super 12 clash in Perth.

Virat Kohli completed a record milestone on Sunday, becoming the second batter in the history of the T20 World Cup to complete 1000 runs. Mahela Jayawardene was the first to the landmark, finishing his career with 1016 runs in the T20 World Cup, notched up at an average of 39.07 and a strike rate of 134.74.

Kohli, on the other hand, is way quicker to the milestone, getting to it in his 22nd innings in the tournament as compared to Jayawardene's 31 innings. The Indian No.3 batter is the first from his country to the record with skipper Rohit Sharma the other player with more than 900 runs in the tournament's history.