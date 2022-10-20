Ravichandran Ashwin names a Pakistan cricketer who can be a power player in T20 World Cup 2022

Ravichandra Ashwin is currently gearing up for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia and has been picked in India's squad for the tournament.

Ashwin also pointed out how the cricketer can make a huge difference for Pakistan and turn the game on its head.

Ravichandran Ashwin is currently in Australia and is a part of India’s squad for the T20 World Cup. Even as he is gearing up for the mega event and the upcoming marquee clash against their arch-rivals Pakistan, the off-spinner understands the game extremely well and keeps on analysing the sport in his Youtube videos.

This time around he has picked a Pakistan cricketer who can be a power-player for his side in the tournament. Ashwin feels left-handed all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz could turn out to be a game-changer for the Men in Green in the T20 World Cup.

Ashwin lauded Nawaz’s development in the shortest format of the game while noting that the left-arm spinner is a four-over bank for Pakistan with the ball. Nawaz has surprisingly come up as a middle-order batter as well for his team. It all started with his promotion against India in Asia Cup Super Four encounter where he turned the game on its head and has done the job on multiple occasions for Pakistan now.

“Mohammad Nawaz has grown in stature with respect to his T20 cricket. He is a power player and has got variety since he is a left-hander. In modern-day cricket, left-handers are a requisite commodity. In addition to that, he is a 4-overs bowler for Pakistan. He is delivering them constantly and striking them clean when he bats,” Ashwin said while speaking on his Youtube channel.

Nawaz will feature against India but will Ashwin get a game?

As far as the upcoming India vs Pakistan encounter is concerned, Nawaz is certain to get picked in the playing XI. He will be confident of stepping up for his team in the marquee game having done it earlier this year during the Asia Cup.

However, it is not certain yet whether Ravichandran Ashwin will be selected in the playing XI for India. He hasn’t been India’s first-choice spinner and with Yuzvendra Chahal being the premier spinner along with all-rounder Axar Patel in the offing, it seems unlikely that the off-spinner will get a chance.

