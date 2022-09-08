Virat Kohli dedicates his maiden T20I hundred to wife Anushka and daughter Vamika

Virat Kohli scored his maiden T20I hundred in the Asia Cup 2022 clash against Afghanistan on Thursday. He made his way to an unbeaten 122 off just 61 deliveries and powered India to a total of 212/2.

This was his first international hundred in 1019 days. The last time he scored a ton for India was in a Test match against Bangladesh in November 2019.

Kohli talked to the official broadcasters of the match after his superb knock and dedicated his hundred to his wife Anushka and daughter Vamika.

"I kissed my ring during my celebration. You see me standing here like this right now because all the things that have been put into perspective has been done by one person, who stood by me through all these difficult times and that's Anushka," Kohli told Star Sports Network.

"So this hundred is dedicated to her and my daughter Vamika as well," he added.

Kohli's knock consisted of 12 fours and six sixes.

India are already out of the Asia Cup having lost two Super 4 encounters to Pakistan and Sri Lanka, but this performance will surely add a lot to their confidence and morale. This has been a memorable tournament for Kohli, though. He is now the highest run-scorer in this edition, with 276 runs to his name at an exceptional average of 92 and strike-rate of 147.59.