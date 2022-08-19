Watch: Ben Stokes bowls a ripper to take Sarel Erwee's wicket

In the ongoing Test match between South Africa and England, Ben Stokes bowled a ripper to take Sarel Erwee's wicket. South Africa won the toss and decided to field first. England got bowled out for 165 in the first innings. For South Africa, Rabada took 5 wickets, Anrich Nortje took 3 and Marco Jansen took 2.

South Africa have managed to take a lead over England. Erwee is the current high scorer for his team with 73 runs. This is the first game of the three-match series.

Watch: Ben Stokes vs Sarel Erwee

What a ripper from Ben Stokes. pic.twitter.com/3Jki4BjTHc — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 18, 2022