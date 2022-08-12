Watch: Cheteshwar Pujara plays 360-degree shots, smashes 22 in an over during 73-ball hundred in Royal London One Day Cup for Sussex

Cheteshwar Pujara hit 22 runs in an over during his 73-ball ton for Sussex in the Royal London One Day Cup

Cheteshwar Oujara smashed a 73-ball hundred, finishing on 107 off 79 balls in a run chase of 311 against Warwickshire for Sussex in the Royal London One Day Cup on Friday. The Indian middle-order batter, who is also captaining the side, walked in at No.4 in a run chase of 311 and looked in sublime touch.

He went on to make his 12th List A hundred off just 73 balls, and was seen limping towards the end with dehydration.

However, that didn't stop him from smashing 22 runs iff the 45th over off Liam Norwell, playing all kinds of sweeps and stepped out shots along the way.

WATCH Cheteshwar Pujara smash 22 runs in one over for Sussex in the Royal London One Day Cup