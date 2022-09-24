Watch: Dramatic run out at non-striker's end from Deepti Sharma gave India a win at Lord's and left England unhappy

India swept England 3-0 in Jhulan Goswami's farewell series with the climax being a dramatic run out at the non-striker's end from Deepti Sharma.

The third ODI between India Women and England Women at Lord's had a controversial end, with Deepti Sharma running Charlotte Dean out for backing up to seal a 16-run win.

Charlotte Dean, the young England Women all-rounder, threatened to pull off a miracle in the third ODI against India Women at Lord's on Saturday, reviving hopes of an unlikely win after the hosts had stumbled to 118/9 in a 170-run chase.

Dean, who added 38 runs with her skipper Amy Jones, after England had been reduced to 65/7 earlier, found able support in No. 11 Freya Davies, with the pair keeping India at bay for a tense 8.1 over period.

The duo farmed the strike, with Dean striking timely boundaries, leaving England 17 to get with 6.3 overs remaining. As Deepti Sharma ran in to deliver the fourth ball of the 44th, Dean backed up at the non-striker's end, and the bowler, still in her stride, seized the opportunity to whip the bails off.

The decision was referred to the third umpire Sue Redfern, who ruled it out much to the agony of Dean and her teammates in the dressing room.

ICC Playing Conditions Update (from October 1)



Running out of the non-striker: The Playing Conditions follow the Laws in moving this method of effecting a Run out from the ‘Unfair Play’ section to the ‘Run out’ section.

India managed to seal a 16-run win, and with it swept the series 3-0, which marked their first series win in England in 23 years. It was a fitting tribute to legendary Speedster Jhulan Goswami, who bowed out of the international game with a match-winning spell of 2/30.

Jhulan also became the first ever Women's cricketer to send down 10,000 balls in the format.

"It's part of the game I don't think we have done something new," India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said on the dismissal. "It shows your awareness, what batters are doing. I will back my players, she hasn't done something outside the rules. At the end of the day a win is a win and we will take that."

Jones meanwhile, had a different take: "The last dismissal divides opinion. I'm not a fan but it depends how India feel about it. It's within the rules, hopefully doesn't take the shine off the summer. "

