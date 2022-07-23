Watch: Flying Sanju Samson's brilliant save to prevent four in high-pressure final over vs West Indies

West Indies needed 15 off the final over with Romario Shepherd, on 31 off 21, hogging the limelight in the partnership with Akeal Hosein. Mohammed Siraj had nailed his yorkers in the game and was finding late inswing making those toe crushers very effective.

Shepherd's move to go to the leg side to create room backfired multiple times, but with eight runs needed off two balls, Siraj, who had bowled a pretty good over until then, tried to outfox the West Indies all-rounder again and went very wide down the leg side.

Shepherd missed it entirely and if not for a brilliant, diving stop from Sanju Samson, India would have conceded four wides, reducing the equation to three needed off two balls. Instead, the save meant that West Indies still needed seven runs off two balls and they finished three runs short.

Watch Sanju Samson making a brilliant stop to save the game for India against West Indies in the final Mohammed Siraj over