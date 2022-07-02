Watch: Jasprit Bumrah falls over like Rishabh Pant while smashing Broad for record 35 runs in one over

In a record-breaking 35-run over, Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah smashed Stuart Broad all around Edgbaston to take India's total past 400

Jasprit Bumrah might have played a good hand with the bat in England in 2021, but here he bettered it by smashing Stuart Broad for a stunning 35 runs in one over in a sensational onslaught early on day two.

WIth Ravindra Jadeja back in the hut after a fine hundred, England were looking to close out India's innings before 400 when Bumrah dug into Broad's short-ball strategy.

Bowling bouncers at the tail were a favoured strategy by Bumrah against England last year, but the payback effort went awry when Bumrah, the Indian skipper for this one-pff Test, took a liking to Broad and smashed him through the leg-side with audacious strokes.

The highlight of the over was a very Rishabh Pant-like boundary when completely off balance off the fourth legitimate ball in the over.

Watch Bumrah smash Borad for a falling boundary in the 84th over