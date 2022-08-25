Watch: Joe Root falls for third single-digit score to a Rabada beauty

The second Test match between South Africa and England started with the visitors winning the toss and batting first. James Anderson was playing his 100th game on English soil. The 40-year-old along with Stuart Broad troubled the South African batters early on. The visitors were all out for 151 runs with Kagiso Rabada the highest scorer of the innings. Keegan Peterson, Kyle Verreynne, Rassie Van Der Dussen produced small cameos but couldn't last long for South Africa to trouble England.

England’s ex-captain Joe Root, who has been in magical touch in this format, was undone by Kagiso Rabada here. He is currently at the peak of his career and his contribution acts like the backbone of England’s side in Tests. Once again English openers failed to deliver and they lost Alex Lees on 5 runs. Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley were slowly trying to build a partnership but before they could convert it into a bigger one, Anrich Nortje sent Pope back to the pavilion.

Joe Root came to bat at 4 but even before he could settle down, Rabada took his wicket. Rabada's delivery had extra bounce and moved away outside the off stump. Trying to play a drive, Root edged the ball and it ended up in the hands of Sarel Erwee who was standing at first slip. In the three innings that Root has played this series, he is yet to reach a double-digit score. This is only the second time in Root's career that he has been out thrice in succession on single-digit scores.

Watch: Rabada dismisses Joe Root for single digit score



