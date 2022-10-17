Watch: Kohli steps down the track to smash Agar for a six

Virat Kohli scored 19 runs off 13 balls with one four and a six

Virat Kohli got out to a short-pitched ball from Mitchell Starc

Former Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has found his rhythm at the international level, especially after scoring a century against Mohammad Nabi's Afghanistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Thereafter, he played decent knocks against Aaron Finch's Australia and Temba Bavuma's South Africa.

On Monday, October 17, the 33-year-old Kohli again showed his sheer class in the T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match against Australia. After India lost the toss and were put in to bat first, Kohli came to bat at No.3. He took the crease after Glenn Maxwell dismissed the dangerous KL Rahul, who had scored a 27-ball half-century.

In the next over, Indian captain Rohit Sharma also went back to the pavilion. The Delhi-born Kohli also couldn't quite perform as he got out after scoring 19 runs off 13 balls with one four and a six.

Mitchell Starc bowled a short delivery and Kohli couldn't get in the right position to hit the ball. Virat mistimed the shot and Mitchell Marsh took a simple catch at the fine leg region.

Although his knock wasn't a long one, Kohli didn't fail to entertain the crowd at The Gabba in Brisbane. In the first ball of the 11th over, the right-hander smashed left-arm spinner Ashton Agar for a colossal six down the ground.

Agar bowled outside the off-stump and Kohli danced down the track to meet the ball underneath his eyes. Kohli got the desired elevation as the ball sailed into the stands for a six.

Watch Virat Kohli hit Ashton Agar for a six

Earlier, former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar said that Kohli might hang up his boots from T20Is after the World Cup. However, Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma reckoned that the veteran might even go on to play until 2026.

“I want to clarify that it won’t be the last T20 World Cup for Virat Kohli. He will serve Team India for a long time. With his form, fitness, and hunger to score runs and win matches, I hope he will also be seen in the next T20 World Cup [in 2026],” Sharma told India News.