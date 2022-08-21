Watch: Naseem Shah bowls two unplayable deliveries at Netherlands batters

The third ODI game between Pakistan and Netherlands started with Pakistan winning the toss and batting first. The visitors were coming into the final game by leading the 3-match series 2-0. In the final game, the batting was disappointing from Pakistan's point of view as they only managed to score 206 runs in 49.4 overs. Once again, Pakistani captain, Babar Azam was the highest run scorer with 91 runs. As for the Netherlands, Bas de Leed bowled well and took 3 wickets.

While chasing a score of 207, the hosts lost early wickets but Vikramjit Singh stood strong on one side scoring 50 runs. Tom Cooper was another batsman from the side that made a decent half-century. Naseem Shah has been the talk of the town lately. Even though Shaheen Afridi has been the go-to bowler for Pakistan, the 19-year-old bowler, Naseem is no less. In the three matches against the Netherlands, he has given a good account of himself. Three out of his five wickets were bowled as he registered a maiden five-for. Naseem bowled unplayable deliveries that trapped the two batsmen and left their stumps cartwheeling.

The ball left the crease and angled on the off stump, forcing Musa to work across the line. However, the inward slant then barely straightened out enough to strike the off stump. As for Scott, the ball moved away to beat the edge and went right onto the stumps. In the last game too, Barresi attempted to drive, but Naseem's ball went around off and it quickly turned sharply back in. Post this series, Pakistan will play in the Asia Cup tournament held in UAE. Naseem will be the key bowler for the team with the kind of form he is in.

Watch: Naseem Shah bowls out Musa Ahmed and Scott Edwards