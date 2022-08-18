Watch: Naseem Shah sends stumps cartwheeling with a peach

Pakistan played their second ODI against the Netherlands and the hosts chose to bat first. Netherlands were only able to put up a below-par score of 186, thanks to stable knocks from Bas de Leed and Tom Cooper. The hosts had a rocky start and were already 3 wickets down at the score of 8. However, what stood out was Wesley Barresi's wicket. Pakistani fast bowler Naseem Shah sent Barresi's stumps flying with his brilliant delivery. As Barresi attempted to drive, Naseem threw the ball around off and it quickly turned sharply back in.

Chasing the target of 187, Pakistan lost early wickets. Nonetheless, their captain Babar Azam came to their rescue and scored another brilliant half-century. Pakistan scored 191 and won the game with 7 wickets and 98 balls to spare. With this win, they've also managed to seal the three-match series 2-0.

Watch: Naseem Shah sends Wesley Barresi's stumps flying away