Watch: Shubman Gill takes unbelievable screamer to end Sikandar Raza's nearly match-winning 115 in the penultimate over

Sikandar Raza was in full flow in Harare in the run chase for Zimbabwe, but centurion Shubman Gill took a blinder near the long-on boundary to end Raza's fight

Sikandar Raza produced a magical hundred to resurrect Zimbabwe's faltering innings, but fell short as India completed a whitewash in the ODIs. Shubman Gill, who had cracked a hundred earlier, took a stunning boundary catch to end Raza's stay at the crease.

Raza walked in with Zimbabwe struggling at 84/3 and it quickly went downhill further for the hosts as they were reduced to 169/7.

Brad Evans, son of Craig Evans, who earlier took a five-wicket haul offered Raza company and the two turned things around for Zimbabwe with a 104-run partnership that put Zimbabwe on course for a win.

Evans was dismissed in the 48th over and Raza followed suit one over later, but not before smashing a compelling 115 off 95 balls.

Watch Shubman Gill take a blinder to dismiss Sikandar Raza in the penultimate over

Gill Catch like pro,

Well played Raza. pic.twitter.com/hSCSTrfumy — Deepak Yadav 🇮🇳 (@imdkIndian) August 22, 2022







