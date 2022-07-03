Watch: Unlucky Virat Kohli falls to rebound catch after Ben Stokes' delivery gets unbelievable extra bounce

Virat Kohli received an unplayable snorter from Ben Stokes as he walked back for what could likely be his last Test innings in England.

Virat Kohli hasn't had a great day at Edgbaston. After getting stick from fans on social media for riling up Jonny Bairstow and inadvertently pushing him to a big knock, Kohli got a good start with the bat only to be dismissed for 20 as his ordinary run of form continued in international cricket.

Kohli was on 20, having driven James Anderson for a crisp boundary, when Ben Stokes took it upon himself to target the former India skipper.

Stokes found booming inswing to target Kohli initially and then kept it on and around off stumps. One of those reared up off a length to completely surprise Virat Kohli. Sam Billings behind the stumps was equally surprised and dropped the catch only for Joe Root to stick his hand out and accidentally catch the ball. As unlucky as it gets.

"poor old Virat Kohli" quipped the commentator in the air as Kohli, after unluckily chopping one into his stumps in the first innings, fell to an unplayable ball that kicked up unbelievably after pitching. There was no way Kohli could have avoided playing it, but even then luck deserted him with Billings' dropped attempt being snaffled by an alert Joe Root at first slip.

WATCH Virat Kohli dismissed by Ben Stokes here