Watch: Virat Kohli upper cuts Jasprit Bumrah for a six in the warmup game against Leicestershire

Virat Kohli looked in sublime touch in the second innings and unfurled a special shot off Bumrah

After a good-looking 33 ended prematurely in the first innings much to the displeasure of Virat Kohli, the former skipper looked in top form in the second innings, playing some ridiculously good shots on his way to a half-century. Notably, he smashed Jasprit Bumrah for a superb upper cut that landed outside the boundary ropes.

Walking in to bat at No.7 in the second innings, behind the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Shradul Thakur, Kohli combined with Cheteshwar Pujara in a good partnership in which Kohli was the aggressor.

The Leicestershire attack mostly featured Indians with Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Ravi Sai Kishore bowling.

The upper cut from Kohli was the highlight of the innings.

WATCH VIRAT KOHLI UPPER CUT JASPRIT BUMRAH FOR A SIX IN THE WARM-UP GAME